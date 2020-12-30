CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
Home » NHL News » Finland beats Slovakia 6-0…

Finland beats Slovakia 6-0 to set up showdown with Canada

The Associated Press

December 30, 2020, 9:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Samuel Helenius scored twice, Kari Piiroinen made 12 saves and Finland beat Slovakia 6-0 on Wednesday to improve to 3-0 in group play in the world junior hockey championship.

Finland set up a showdown with defending champion Canada, also 3-0, on Thursday night for first place in Group A. Germany and Slovakia also reached the quarterfinals from the group, with Switzerland dropping out.

Santeri Hatakka, Kasper Simontaival, Topi Niemela and Anton Lundell also scored for Finland.

Germany beat Switzerland 5-4 to advance to the playoff round for the first time. John Peterka and Tim Stutzle had hands in all five goals, with Peterka having a hat trick and two assists and Stutzle two goals and three assists.

Later, Sweden faced Russia in Group B.

The United States will finish Group B play Thursday night against Sweden.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NHL News | Sports

DOJ investigators have mixed reviews of agency's COVID-19 response, IG says

With 12 days until Inauguration Day, OPM announces temporary SES hiring freeze

What do feds think about the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6?

Federal employees offer mixed projections on telework prospects post-pandemic

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up