Canada beats Finland 4-1 in world junior hockey

The Associated Press

December 31, 2020, 9:05 PM

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Dylan Cozens scored twice, Devon Levi made 18 saves and defending champion Canada beat Finland 4-1 on Thursday night to win Group A in the world junior hockey championship.

Canada will face the Czech Republic on Saturday in the quarterfinals.

Dylan Holloway and Peyton Krebs also scored to help Canada complete pool play 4-0.

Brad Lambert scored for Finland (3-1). Finland’s quarterfinal opponent will be decided by the Sweden- United States game later Thursday in the Group finale.

Earlier, the Czech Republic took the final Group B slot in the quarterfinals, routing Austria 7-0 to finish 2-2. Austria finished 0-4, and is 0-21 in the event.

Martin Lang scored twice for Finland. Simon Kubicek, Filip Prikryl, Pavel Novak, David Juricek and Jan Mysak added goals and Nick Malik made 15 saves.

