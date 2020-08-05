CORONAVIRUS NEWS: College Park braces for influx of students | US response to virus met with incredulity abroad | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » NHL News » Leafs' Muzzin out of…

Leafs’ Muzzin out of the hospital, will not return in series

The Associated Press

August 5, 2020, 1:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin has been discharged from the hospital and is back at the team’s hotel, and will not return to the lineup during Toronto’s playoff qualification series with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Maple Leafs said in a statement that Muzzin will remain in quarantine within the hotel and “look to rejoin his teammates upon recovery.”

Muzzin was injured late in the third period of Toronto’s 3-0 win over Columbus on Tuesday.

With the Leafs killing a penalty, Muzzin took a crosscheck from Columbus center Pierre-Luc Dubois before stumbling and jamming his head/neck into the leg of Blue Jackets winger Oliver Bjorkstrand.

Muzzin couldn’t get up after the collision and had to be taken off the ice on a stretcher after a delay of around 15 minutes. Players from both teams tapped their sticks in support as he was assisted off the playing surface.

“What he brings to our team is immeasurable,” Toronto captain John Tavares said of Muzzin after the game. “Certainly tough to see, especially just how much we love that guy.”

The best-of-five series, which is tied 1-1, resumes Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NHL News | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up