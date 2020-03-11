Miller scores only goal in shootout, Canucks top Islanders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — J.T. Miller scored the only goal in the shootout and the Vancouver Canucks beat the…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — J.T. Miller scored the only goal in the shootout and the Vancouver Canucks beat the New York Islanders 5-4 Tuesday night to move into a wild-card playoff spot in the tight Western Conference.

Miller scored on a wrist shot from the faceoff circle.

Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist for the Canucks, who won for the second time in seven games.

Adam Gaudette, Zack MacEwen and Bo Horvart also scored for Vancouver. Defenseman Alex Edler had two assists, giving him 401 NHL points.

Brock Nelson had a pair of goals for the Islanders, who are mired in a season-long seven-game winless streak (0-4-3). Andrew Ladd and Jordan Eberle also scored for New York. Derick Brassard had two assists.

After giving up an early lead, New York battled back to tie the game three times.

The win gives the Canucks 78 points and moves them into a tie with Winnipeg and Nashville for the two wild-card playoff spots in the West.

The Islanders have 80 points and remain one point behind Carolina and Columbus for the final two wild-card spots in the East.

Canuck goaltender Thatcher Demko, who had a career-high 45 saves.

New York goalie Semyon Varlamov stopped 30 shots.

Islanders: At Calgary Flames on Thursday.

Canucks: At Arizona Coyotes on Thursday.

