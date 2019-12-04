Home » NHL News » NHL fines Predators' Ryan…

NHL fines Predators’ Ryan Johansen $5,000 for elbowing

The Associated Press

December 4, 2019, 11:28 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL has fined Nashville Predators forward Ryan Johansen $5,000 for elbowing Tampa Bay forward Brayden Point during the Lightning’s 3-2 overtime win.

The league’s Department of Player Safety announced the fine Wednesday, which is the maximum amount allowed under the collective bargaining agreement.

Johansen elbowed Point at 9:07 of the second period of Tuesday’s game. He was assessed a major penalty and a game misconduct.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

NHL News Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up