Home » NHL News » Red Wings acquire G…

Red Wings acquire G Comrie from Coyotes for D Saarijarvi

The Associated Press

November 30, 2019, 2:39 PM

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings have acquired goaltender Eric Comrie in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes.

Detroit sent minor league defenseman Vili Saarijarvi to Arizona in Saturday’s deal.

The 24-year-old Comrie was 2-3 with a 4.21 goals-against average in five games over the previous three seasons with the Winnipeg Jets. He was claimed off waivers by the Coyotes in October.

Saarijarvi had been playing for the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins. He has not played in the NHL.

___

More AP NHL: www.apnews.com/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

NHL News Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up