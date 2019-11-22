Penguins beat Devils 4-1 with 3rd-period burst

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jared McCann and John Marino scored 25 seconds apart in the third period to boost the Pittsburgh…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jared McCann and John Marino scored 25 seconds apart in the third period to boost the Pittsburgh Penguins past the New Jersey Devils 4-1 on Friday night.

Jake Guentzel had his team-leading 11th goal for Pittsburgh and Dominik Kahun added his sixth of the season to help the Penguins snap a four-game winless streak at home against New Jersey.

Tristan Jarry trimmed his goals-against average to 1.81 by stopping 36 shots, weathering an early second-period surge from the Devils, then coasting after Guentzel’s pretty backhander just past the midway point gave the Penguins the momentum they would need.

Taylor Hall scored his third of the season for the Devils. Mackenzie Blackwood made 30 saves before being pulled in favor of Louis Domingue early in the third period after giving up goals on back to back shots by McCann and Marino.

SENATORS 4, RANGERS 1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Thomas Chabot had a goal and an assist, Anders Nilsson stopped 30 shots and Ottawa beat New York for its third straight victory

Logan Brown, Tyler Ennis and Anthony Duclair also scored for the Senators.

Jacob Trouba scored for the Rangers, and Henrik Lundqvist made 35 saves.

