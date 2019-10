Nick Leddy scores twice, Islanders beat Senators 4-2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Nick Leddy scored his second goal of the first period on a penalty shot and the…

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Nick Leddy scored his second goal of the first period on a penalty shot and the New York Islanders beat the Ottawa Senators 4-2 on Friday night for their sixth straight victory.

“It was a gritty win,” Leddy said. “I don’t think it was our best game, but gritty nonetheless and we got the two points.”

Matt Martin and Derick Brassard also scored and Thomas Greiss made 30 saves to help the Islanders improve to 6-3-0 and drop the Senators to 2-6-1

Tyler Ennis scored twice for Ottawa. Anders Nilsson allowed four goals on 16 shots before being pulled. Craig Anderson stopped all 13 shots he faced in relief.

Leddy tied it 13 minutes into the second, beating Nilsson through the pads, and made it 2-1 with 2:41 left in the period when he beat Nilsson on the penalty shot after being taken down by Nikita Zaitsev.

Leddy appeared to have scored a natural hat trick early in the second period, but Martin got a piece of his shot as the Islanders took a 3-1 lead.

Martin fell into an open door at the Ottawa bench midway through the second period after a check by J.C. Beaudin.

“It wasn’t a good feeling,” Martin said. “The door was closed as I was skating up the wall, I knew that, and I just kind of got bumped and it swung open so obviously it wasn’t locked. It kind of went numb there originally.”

Mark Borowiecki ended up having to answer for Beaudin, exchanging punches with Cal Clutterbuck. Borowiecki said the hit was a total accident and was glad to see Martin return to the game.

“It’s not intentional,” Borowiecki said. “If you think it’s a set play to open the door to get a guy hurt it’s just not correct. (Martin) plays a hard game and it was an unfortunate accident.”

NOTES: The Islanders were coming off a 4-2 home victory over Arizona on Thursday night. … Ottawa D Cody Goloubef and LW Mikkel Boedkker were healthy scratches. New York’s healthy scratches included RW Oliver Wahlstrom, LW Michael Dal Colle and Ross Johnston.

Islanders: Host Philadelphia on Sunday night at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Senators: Host San Jose on Sunday night.

