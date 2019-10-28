Jets’ Adam Lowry suspended 2 games for boarding

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL has suspended Winnipeg Jets forward Adam Lowry for two games for boarding Calgary Flames…

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL has suspended Winnipeg Jets forward Adam Lowry for two games for boarding Calgary Flames defenseman Oliver Kylington.

Lowry is considered a repeat offender under the labor agreement will lose about $71,000 in salary. He will be eligible to return when Winnipeg visits the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.

The infraction came with two seconds left in the second period of Winnipeg’s 2-1 overtime win over Calgary in Saturday’s outdoor game in Regina, Saskatchewan. Lowry hit Kylington from behind as the defenseman tangled with another Jets player behind the Calgary goal.

Lowry was assessed a minor penalty. He has no points in 12 games this season.

