Avalanche beats Golden Knights 6-1 to improve to 8-1-1

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nadem Kadri and Matt Calvert each scored twice, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare had a goal and two assists against his former team and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Vegas Golden Knights 6-1 on Friday.

Cale Makar also scored and Phillip Grubauer made 25 saves to help the Avalanche improve to 8-1-1.

William Karlsson scored for Vegas in the matinee game on Nevada Day.

Marc-Andre Fleury was replaced by Garret Sparks with 7:24 left in the second period after allowing four goals and making 22 saves. Sparks allowed two goals and made 13 saves in his first appearance with Vegas.

SABRES 2, RED WINGS 0

DETROIT (AP) — Linus Ullmark made 41 saves, Sam Reinhart scored his fifth goal and Buffalo beat Detroit to improve to 9-2-1.

Reinhart also assisted on Jake McCabe’s first goal of the season, and Jack Eichel had two assists.

Jimmy Howard stopped 23 shots for Detroit. The Red Wings have lost seven in a row.

MAPLE LEAFS 4, SHARKS 1

TORONTO (AP) — Morgan Rielly broke a tie with 5:29 left and Toronto beat San Jose, spoiling Patrick Marleau’s return to Scotiabank Arena.

The 40-year-old Marleau spent the last two seasons with the Maple Leafs.

Ilya Mikheyev had a goal and an assist, Jake Muzzin and Auston Matthews added goals, and Frederik Andersen made 16 saves for Toronto. Kevin Labanc scored for San Jose, and Martin Jones stopped 23 shots.

ISLANDERS 4, SENATORS 2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Nick Leddy scored his second goal of the first period on a penalty shot and New York beat Ottawa for its sixth straight victory.

Matt Martin and Derick Brassard also scored and Thomas Greiss made 30 saves to help the Islanders improve to 6-3-0 and drop the Senators to 2-6-1. Tyler Ennis scored twice for Ottawa.

COYOTES 5, DEVILS 3

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Barrett Hayton scored his first NHL goal early in the third period, Antti Raanta made 32 saves and Arizona overcame two deficits to beat Jack Hughes and New Jersey.

Nick Schmaltz, Michael Grabner, Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Clayton Keller also scored to help the Coyotes win for the fifth time in six games. Hughes, the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft, scored once and set up goals by Sami Vatanen and Pavel Zacha.

CAPITALS 6, CANUCKS 5, SO.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom scored the shootout winner and Washington rallied from a four-goal deficit and beat Vancouver.

The Canucks led by four goals late in the second period, but couldn’t withstand a late comeback by the Capitals.

Evgeny Kuznetsov and Michal Kempny each had two goals for the Capitals. Lars Eller had a goal and an assist.

Goalie Ilya Samsonov stopped 29 of 34 shots for Washington in his fifth start of the season.

Tim Schaller scored twice for Vancouver, Brock Boeser had a goal and an assist, and Elias Pettersson and Jake Virtanen added goals.

Jacob Markstrom stopped 24 shots for the Canucks.

