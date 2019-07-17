Red Wings re-sign D Joe Hicketts to 2-year deal

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings have re-signed defenseman Joe Hicketts to a two-year contract. The team announced the move Wednesday. Hicketts played in 11 games with the Red Wings in 2018-19. He also had 27 points in 64 games with Grand Rapids of the AHL. The 23-year-old Hicketts has no goals and three assists in 16 career NHL games. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

