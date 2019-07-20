Hurricanes, Brock McGinn agree on 2-year, $4.2 million deal

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes have agreed to a two-year, $4.2 million contract with Brock McGinn and avoided arbitration. In the deal announced Saturday, the 25-year-old forward will earn $1.9 million next year and $2.3 million for the 2020-21 season. Team president and general manager Don Waddell says the team is "relieved to have this settled." McGinn had 10 goals and 16 assists last year in the regular season, then two goals and four assists during Carolina's playoff run to the Eastern Conference finals. McGinn made a pair of clinching plays for the Hurricanes in Game 7 of their first-round series against Washington. He dove into the crease to knock away a loose puck late in the third period, followed by his double-overtime goal to win it. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

