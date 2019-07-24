Home » NHL News » Blues hire Marc Savard…

Blues hire Marc Savard as an assistant coach

The Associated Press

July 24, 2019, 2:48 PM

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues hired Marc Savard as an assistant coach Wednesday.

The 42-year-old Savard spent 13 years playing in the NHL, splitting time among the Rangers, Flames, Thrashers and Bruins. The two-time All-Star was part of Boston’s 2011 Stanley Cup title team.

Since his retirement, Savard has been part of broadcasts for Hockey Night in Canada and on Maple Leafs pre- and postgame shows. He also has been coaching a junior hockey club in Ontario.

Blues coach Craig Berube called Savard a “tremendous player” and an “elite offensive mind.”

