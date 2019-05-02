202
Home » NHL News » Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews…

Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews has surgical hardware removed

By The Associated Press May 2, 2019 6:45 pm 05/02/2019 06:45pm
Share

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews underwent a procedure Thursday to remove hardware from a 2014 surgery.

The team said the procedure won’t affect Matthews’ offseason training.

The Maple Leafs did not give further details on why Matthews required surgery in 2014, but he had a broken femur in 2013 while playing with USA Hockey’s under-17 team.

Matthews had 37 goals and 73 points in 68 games this season, his third in the NHL. He added five goals and an assist in seven playoff games.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Sports
800

NFL News

Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!