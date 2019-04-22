NHL players divided on playoff format

202
By The Associated Press April 22, 2019 2:05 am 04/22/2019 02:05am
The Associated Press and The Canadian Press surveyed an NHL Players’ Association representative or alternate representative from all 31 teams on several questions related to the state of the game. Almost half the players said they would like to see the current divisional playoff format changed, with a sizeable amount in favor of going back to seeding 1 through 8 by conference.

Q: Should the playoff format change from the current divisional setup?

Yes: 15 players (48.4

No: 7 players (22.6

Other/No Answer: 9 players (29

