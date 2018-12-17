Alex Tuch scores in OT, Golden Knights top Rangers 4-3

NEW YORK (AP) — Alex Tuch buried a sharp-angled shot just over two minutes into overtime, giving the Vegas Golden Knights a 4-3 victory over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 27…

NEW YORK (AP) — Alex Tuch buried a sharp-angled shot just over two minutes into overtime, giving the Vegas Golden Knights a 4-3 victory over the New York Rangers on Sunday.

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 27 shots in his 423rd career victory, which moved him into a tie with Tony Esposito for ninth on the NHL’s wins list.

Paul Stastny, Reilly Smith and William Carrier scored for Vegas, which extended its points streak to four straight games.

Chris Kreider, Brady Skjei and Mika Zibanejad scored for the Rangers, and Kevin Hayes had three assists. Henrik Lundqvist made 37 saves as New York dropped its third consecutive home game, all after regulation.

FLAMES 7, BLUES 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau and Alan Quine each scored twice, and Calgary beat St. Louis.

The Flames have won eight of nine and lead the Western Conference with 46 points. Matthew Tkachuk, Elias Lindholm and Mark Giordano also scored, and David Rittich made 26 saves.

Calgary scored four times on its first 15 shots in the opening period and cruised to improve to 12-2-1 in its past 15.

Oskar Sundqvist and Tyler Bozak scored for St. Louis, which was trying for its first three-game winning streak of the season.

JETS 5, LIGHTNING 4, OT

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mark Scheifele scored 4:18 into overtime to lift Winnipeg over league-leading Tampa Bay for its season-high fifth straight win.

Patrik Laine skated in front of Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy and lost the puck while Scheifele swooped in and cleaned up the rebound for Winnipeg’s third straight overtime win. Scheifele also had two assists, and the Jets tied for second in the NHL with Calgary.

Nikolaj Ehlers scored twice, and Mathieu Perreault and Brandon Tanev also scored for the Jets.

Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist for the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov, Alex Killorn and Tyler Johnson also scored.

SABRES 4, BRUINS 2

BOSTON (AP) — Jeff Skinner tucked the winning goal past Tuukka Rask with 3:13 remaining for his second score of the night, and Buffalo beat Boston.

Skinner’s team-leading 24th goal came off a feed behind the net from Jack Eichel, who had two goals and two assists in his return to Boston. Eichel grew up in nearby North Chelmsford and starred at Boston University.

Eichel added an empty-net goal with 24.2 seconds left. Linus Ullmark had 35 saves for the Sabres (20-9-5), who had lost six of eight.

Steven Kampfer and Torey Krug scored and Rask made 23 saves for Boston (17-12-4).

SHARKS 7, BLACKHAWKS 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Melker Karlsson, Evander Kane, Kevin Labanc, Tomas Hertl and Logan Couture each had a goal and an assist, and San Jose rallied for its fourth straight win.

Marcus Sorensen and Barclay Goodrow also scored for the Sharks, who connected for three straight goals in the second period to take charge. Brent Burns had three assists for San Jose, which has won six of seven and climbed into a tie with Anaheim for second in the Pacific Division.

Chicago goalie Corey Crawford left the game with 1:30 left in the first period after the back of his head struck the right post during a goalmouth pileup. He allowed two goals on eight shots and exited with the Blackhawks leading 3-2.

Alex DeBrincat, Dylan Strome and Brendan Perlini scored in the first period for last-place Chicago, which lost for 10th time in its last 11 games despite grabbing an early 2-0 lead. Cam Ward replaced Crawford and gave up five goals on 35 shots.

HURRICANES 3, COYOTES 0

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Warren Foegele scored his first goal since October, Petr Mrazek made 23 saves in his first shutout of the season and Carolina beat Arizona.

Defenseman Calvin de Haan had two assists for the Hurricanes, who won for only the second time in seven games this month.

Andrei Svechnikov and Sebastian Aho also scored for Carolina.

CANUCKS 4, OILERS 2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Brock Boeser had three power-play points and Vancouver beat Edmonton.

Boeser had a goal and set up goals by Alex Edler and Elias Pettersson. Bo Horvat added an empty-net goal for the Canucks.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Alex Chiasson scored for the Oilers.

Jacob Markstrom made 20 saves for the Canucks, and Mikko Koskinen stopped 26 shots for the Oilers.

