Blues place forward Jaden Schwartz on injured reserve

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Blues have placed forward Jaden Schwartz on injured reserve with a right ankle injury, and he will re-evaluated in six weeks.

The Blues made the move Sunday, hours ahead of their game against the Sabres. Schwartz suffered the injury during the Blues’ 6-1 win in Detroit on Saturday. He was tied for ninth in the NHL with 35 points (14 goals, 21 assists) and ranked second with a plus-23 rating through 30 games for the Central Division-leading Blues.

St. Louis also recalled forward Ivan Barbashev from the American Hockey League affiliate in Chicago. He has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 36 career NHL regular-season games.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.