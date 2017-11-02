Miller scores in OT, Rangers beat Lightning 2-1

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — J.T. Miller scored 1:19 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 on Thursday night.

Miller skated around defenseman Anton Stralman and beat Andrei Vasilevskiy. New York also got a goal from Chris Kreider, and Henrik Lundqvist stopped 27 shots.

Yanni Gourde had a goal and Vasilevskiy made 33 saves for the Lightning. Vasilevskiy had won nine consecutive decisions.

Kreider opened the scoring during a 3-on-1 at 18:34 of the first.

Gourde tied it at 1 with a short-handed goal off a nifty pass through the slot by Victor Hedman 11 minutes into the second.

Vasilevskiy stopped Kevin Shattenkirk’s breakaway shot and made a stick save on Jesper Fast’s in-close rebound after Michael Grabner’s shot hit the post in the first. He also made several strong saves in the third following Tampa Bay turnovers.

Lundqvist turned aside Steven Stamkos’ left-circle power-play shot during the first and the Lightning captain’s in-close backhander early on in the second.

Stamkos, playing in his 600th NHL game, was held pointless for just the second time in 14 games.

Grabner had a goal early in the second disallowed because the puck was kept in the offensive zone by a high stick.

Tampa Bay had Alex Killorn’s goal three minutes into the third disallowed due to goalie interference. The call was confirmed by a video review following a Lightning challenge.

NOTES: Tampa Bay D Dan Girardi, who spent parts of 11 seasons with the Rangers, faced his old team for the first time. … Rangers D Ryan McDonagh was in the lineup a day after sitting out practice. … Lightning C Cedric Paquette (upper body) missed his seventh straight game but might return next week.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Wrap up a two-game Florida swing Saturday night against the Panthers.

Lightning: Host Columbus on Saturday night.

