Max Pacioretty lifts Canadiens past Jets in OT

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Max Pacioretty scored a power-play goal at 3:07 of overtime to give the Montreal Canadiens a 5-4 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night.

Jets defenseman Tyler Myers cross-checked Canadiens forward Alex Galchenyuk at 1:54 to give the Habs the man advantage.

Some mishandling of the puck by the Jets behind the net led to Pacioretty’s fifth of the season from in close on goalie Connor Hellebuyck. Pacioretty also had two assists.

The teams were tied 2-2 heading into the third period when Nikolaj Ehlers and Blake Wheeler scored power-play goals 2:14 apart to give the Jets a 4-2 lead at 6:39.

But the high-shooting Canadiens weren’t done. Tomas Plekanec squeezed the gap at 8:17 and then Jeff Petry tied it at 15:16.

The Canadiens peppered Hellebuyck with 50 shots. He made 45 saves as Winnipeg’s winning streak ended at three games. He still hasn’t lost in regulation (7-0-2).

Andrew Shaw scored twice on the power play for the Canadiens.

Al Montoya started in goal for injured Carey Price and stopped 19 shots.

Patrik Laine and Andrew Copp also scored for the Jets.

NOTES: Winnipeg was 3 for 3 with the man advantage and Montreal 3 for 6. … Dustin Byfuglien had two assists for Winnipeg.

UP NEXT

Canadiens: At Chicago on Sunday night.

Jets: At Dallas on Monday night.

