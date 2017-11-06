Matthew Tkachuk has shootout winner, Flames beat Devils 5-4

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Micheal Ferland had a goal and an assist and Matthew Tkachuk scored the shootout winner in the Calgary Flames’ 5-4 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Sunday night.

Tkachuk, shooting third for Calgary with the shootout tied 1-1 and the Flames in a position to win it, moved in slowly and slipped a nifty high shot past Keith Kinkaid.

The Flames improved to 4-0 in games that go into overtime while New Jersey lost for the first time in four games that have gone to extra time. Sean Monahan also scored in regulation and the shootout.

Michael Frolik and Michael Stone also scored for Calgary. The Flames improved to 3-1-0 on their season-high seven-game homestand and are 8-6-0 overall.

Johnny Gaudreau had two assists to give him 15 on the season.

Taylor Hall, Ben Lovejoy, Brian Gibbons and Andy Greene scored for New Jersey. The Devils went 1-1-1 on their trip through Western Canada, leaving them 9-3-1.

Ferland broke a 3-3 tie in the third period when he took a slick little pass from Gaudreau and zipped a quick shot past Kinkaid at 6:54. New Jersey tied it 4 at 11:11 when Greene scored his first of the season, beating a partially screened Smith on a long shot inside the post.

The Devils then got a penalty shot with 6:06 remaining when Woods was hauled down from behind by Matt Bartkowski. But Wood put a backhander high and wide.

Notes: Monahan has a team-leading eight goals. Gaudreau has assisted on all eight of Monahan’s goals… Calgary called up D Rasmus Andersson from Stockton of the AHL on Sunday and put Travis Hamonic (lower body) on injured reserve, but Andersson did not play. … Calgary RW Jaromir Jagr (lower body) missed his sixth game. He continues to practice with the team and is considered close to returning.

