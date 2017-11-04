Keller helps Arizona beat Carolina 2-1 for 2nd win

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Rookie Clayton Keller scored in regulation and the shootout, helping Antti Raanta and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 on Saturday night.

Raanta had 35 saves in Arizona’s second win of the season. Derek Stepan also scored in the shootout, and Raanta stopped Derek Ryan’s attempt to end the game.

The Hurricanes tied it at 1 with 2:25 to play in the third period when Jordan Staal scored off a pass from Sebastian Aho. The Coyotes have allowed 26 third-period goals this season while scoring 13.

Scott Darling had 23 saves for Carolina, which dropped to 1-4-2 in its last seven games. It had won six straight in Arizona.

