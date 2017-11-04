201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Keller helps Arizona beat…

Keller helps Arizona beat Carolina 2-1 for 2nd win

By The Associated Press November 4, 2017 11:58 pm 11/04/2017 11:58pm
Share
Carolina Hurricanes center Derek Ryan (7) tries to redirect the puck in front of Arizona Coyotes goalie Antti Raanta (32) as Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson, right, defends during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. The Coyotes defeated the Hurricanes 2-1 in a shootout. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Rookie Clayton Keller scored in regulation and the shootout, helping Antti Raanta and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 on Saturday night.

Raanta had 35 saves in Arizona’s second win of the season. Derek Stepan also scored in the shootout, and Raanta stopped Derek Ryan’s attempt to end the game.

The Hurricanes tied it at 1 with 2:25 to play in the third period when Jordan Staal scored off a pass from Sebastian Aho. The Coyotes have allowed 26 third-period goals this season while scoring 13.

Scott Darling had 23 saves for Carolina, which dropped to 1-4-2 in its last seven games. It had won six straight in Arizona.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News NHL News Sports
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest