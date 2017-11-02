201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Anderson, Bjorkstrand lead Blue…

Anderson, Bjorkstrand lead Blue Jackets past Panthers 7-3

By The Associated Press November 2, 2017 10:36 pm 11/02/2017 10:36pm
Share
Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand (28) celebrates his goal with Columbus Blue Jackets center Alexander Wennberg (10) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach)

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Oliver Bjorkstrand and Josh Anderson each scored twice to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Florida Panthers 7-3 on Thursday night.

Boone Jenner, Tyler Motte and Markus Hannikainen also had goals for the Blue Jackets, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves. Seven goals are a season-high for Columbus, which won for the eighth time in 11 games.

Vincent Trocheck had a goal and two assists for the Panthers. Ian McCoshen and Mark Pysyk also scored. James Reimer allowed four goals on 19 shots before being replaced by Antti Niemi at 10:46 of the second period. Niemi stopped 18 shots.

The Panthers lost their third straight and have given up 15 goals in their past two games.

After Trocheck’s short-handed goal tied the score 3-all at 8:43 of the second, the Blue Jackets reclaimed the lead 28 seconds later on a power-play goal by Bjorkstrand when his shot went into the top of the net. Reimer was replaced by Niemi after that goal.

Bjorkstrand’s second goal, a shot from in front, beat Niemi and stretched the Blue Jackets’ lead to 5-3.

Motte made it 6-3 at 3:45 of the third. The goal was Motte’s second in two games since being recalled from Cleveland of the AHL on Monday.

Jenner’s power-play goal, a deflection of a shot by Artemi Panarin at 6:12 of the third, made it 7-3.

Columbus took a 3-2 lead on Hannikainen’s goal at 5:21 of the second. Hannikainen grabbed a loose puck in the slot and slid it between Reimer’s pads.

The Panthers tied the score 2-all 35 seconds into the second on McCoshen’s slap shot from the point.

Anderson’s second goal gave the Blue Jackets a 2-1 lead on his wrist shot from the right circle that beat Reimer to the stick side with 3:33 left in the first period.

The Panthers took a 1-0 lead on the goal by Pysyk when he swept in a rebound off a shot by Trocheck at 4:57.

The Blue Jackets tied it on Anderson’s first goal. Brandon Dubinsky passed from the goal line to Anderson in front and he pushed he puck past Reimer with 8:28 left in the first.

NOTES: Blue Jackets RW Cam Atkinson missed the game with a lower-body injury. … Bjorkstrand’s power-play goal was the first on the road for Columbus this season in 15 tries. … Panthers LW Connor Brickley missed his third game with an upper-body injury.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: Visit the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

Panthers: Host the New York Rangers on Saturday.

___

More AP NHL coverage: https://www.apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News NHL News Sports
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest