Thursday’s Sports Transactions

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DT Ahtyba Rubin. Waived DL Taniela Tupou.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed TE Logan Paulsen to a one-year contract. Released CB Leon Hall.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed DL Jonathan Allen injured reserve. Signed DL A.J. Francis and DL Ondre Pipkins to the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

CFL — Fined Winnipeg OL Matthias Goossen an undisclosed amount for an unnecessary hit to a vulnerable player (Micah Awe) in the game against the BC Lions.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Fined St. Louis F Vladimir Sobotka $5,000 for high-sticking Chicago F Patrick Sharp during and Oct. 18 game in St. Louis.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Activated D Trevor van Riemsdyk from injured reserve.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned D Andrei Mironov to San Antonio (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed D Derek Forbort to a two-year contract and F Brooks Laich to a one-year contract.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Recalled G Oscar Dansk from Chicago (AHL). Assigned G Maxime Lagace to Chicago.

American Hockey League

ONTARIO REIGN — Loaned Fs Matt Schmalz and Matt Marcinew to Manchester (ECHL).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.