Through Thursday, October 19, 2017

GP G A PTS Nikita Kucherov, TB 8 8 6 14 Steven Stamkos, TB 8 2 11 13 Jaden Schwartz, STL 8 6 6 12 Nicklas Backstrom, WAS 7 3 8 11 Evgeny Kuznetsov, WAS 7 0 11 11 Alex Ovechkin, WAS 7 9 1 10 Auston Matthews, TOR 7 6 4 10 Evander Kane, BUF 7 5 5 10 Patrick Kane, CHI 8 3 7 10 Alex Pietrangelo, STL 8 2 8 10 Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 7 2 8 10 Shayne Gostisbehere, PHI 7 1 9 10 Jakub Voracek, PHI 7 0 10 10 11 tied with 9 pts.

