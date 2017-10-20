201.5
Through Thursday, October 19, 2017

Through Thursday, October 19, 2017

By The Associated Press October 20, 2017 1:13 am 10/20/2017 01:13am
GP G A PTS
Nikita Kucherov, TB 8 8 6 14
Steven Stamkos, TB 8 2 11 13
Jaden Schwartz, STL 8 6 6 12
Nicklas Backstrom, WAS 7 3 8 11
Evgeny Kuznetsov, WAS 7 0 11 11
Alex Ovechkin, WAS 7 9 1 10
Auston Matthews, TOR 7 6 4 10
Evander Kane, BUF 7 5 5 10
Patrick Kane, CHI 8 3 7 10
Alex Pietrangelo, STL 8 2 8 10
Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 7 2 8 10
Shayne Gostisbehere, PHI 7 1 9 10
Jakub Voracek, PHI 7 0 10 10
11 tied with 9 pts.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

