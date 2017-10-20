Through Thursday, October 19, 2017

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Nikita Kucherov, TB
|8
|8
|6
|14
|Steven Stamkos, TB
|8
|2
|11
|13
|Jaden Schwartz, STL
|8
|6
|6
|12
|Nicklas Backstrom, WAS
|7
|3
|8
|11
|Evgeny Kuznetsov, WAS
|7
|0
|11
|11
|Alex Ovechkin, WAS
|7
|9
|1
|10
|Auston Matthews, TOR
|7
|6
|4
|10
|Evander Kane, BUF
|7
|5
|5
|10
|Patrick Kane, CHI
|8
|3
|7
|10
|Alex Pietrangelo, STL
|8
|2
|8
|10
|Johnny Gaudreau, CGY
|7
|2
|8
|10
|Shayne Gostisbehere, PHI
|7
|1
|9
|10
|Jakub Voracek, PHI
|7
|0
|10
|10
|11 tied with 9 pts.
