Senators-Canucks Sum

Ottawa 1 0 1 0—3 Vancouver 1 1 0 0—2 Ottawa won shootout 2-1.

First Period_1, Ottawa, Ceci 1 (Smith, Turris), 4:08. 2, Vancouver, Tanev 1 (H.Sedin, D.Sedin), 7:03.

Second Period_3, Vancouver, Vanek 1 (H.Sedin, Stecher), 14:28.

Third Period_4, Ottawa, Dzingel 1 (Ryan, Pageau), 5:09.

Overtime_None.

Shootout_Ottawa 2 (Ryan NG, Burrows NG, Turris G, Pyatt NG, Stone G), Vancouver 1 (Granlund G, Vanek NG, Horvat NG, Sutter NG, Gagner NG).

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 11-15-14-2_42. Vancouver 8-8-10-2_28.

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 4; Vancouver 0 of 4.

Goalies_Ottawa, Anderson 1-0-2 (28 shots-26 saves). Vancouver, Markstrom 1-0-1 (42-40).

A_17,273 (18,910). T_2:45.

Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Vaughan Rody.

