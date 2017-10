Saturday Time Schedule

By The Associated Press

All Times EDT Saturday BASEBALL PLAYOFFS League Championship Series

AL Game 7: New York at Houston, 8:08 p.m.

TOP 25 FOOTBALL

No. 1 Alabama vs. Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

No. 2 Penn State vs. No. 19 Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

No. 4 TCU vs. Kansas, 8 p.m.

No. 5 Wisconsin vs. Maryland, Noon

No. 8 Miami vs. Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.

No. 9 Oklahoma at Kansas State, 4 p.m.

No. 10 Oklahoma State at Texas, Noon

No. 11 Southern Cal at No. 13 Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

No. 14 Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

No. 15 Washington State vs. Colorado, 10:45 p.m.

No. 16 South Florida at Tulane, 7 p.m.

No. 18 Michigan State vs. Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

No. 20 UCF at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

No. 21 Auburn at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m.

No. 23 West Virginia at Baylor, 8 p.m.

No. 24 LSU at Mississippi, 7:15 p.m.

NBA

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Miami, 8 p.m.

Detroit at New York, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Portland at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Denver, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Utah, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

NHL

Nashville at N.Y. Rangers, 12:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

San Jose at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Florida at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Calgary, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR Xfinity, Kansas Lottery 300 Qualifying, Kansas City, Kan., 12:05 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity, Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas City, Kan., 3 p.m.

F1, United States Grand Prix Qualifying, Austin, Texas, 5 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS Tennis

ATP World Tour/WTA, VTB Kremlin Cup, Moscow

ATP World Tour, European Open, Antwerp, Belgium

ATP World Tour, Intrum Stockholm Open

WTA, BGL BNP Paribas Luxembourg Open

Golf

PGA Tour, CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, Jeju Island, South Korea

LPGA Tour, Swinging Skirts Taiwan Championship, Taipei

European Tour, Andalucia Valderrama Masters, Sotogrande, Spain

PGA Tour Champions, Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Richmond, Va.

