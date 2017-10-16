Sabres-Ducks Sum

Buffalo 1 1 1—3 Anaheim 0 1 0—1

First Period_1, Buffalo, Bailey 1 (Larsson, Beaulieu), 1:26.

Second Period_2, Anaheim, Wagner 1 (Manson, Vermette), 15:50 (sh). 3, Buffalo, Pouliot 1, 19:28.

Third Period_4, Buffalo, Larsson 1 (O’Reilly), 19:36.

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 13-11-7_31. Anaheim 7-10-9_26.

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 0 of 3; Anaheim 0 of 4.

Goalies_Buffalo, Johnson 1-1-0 (26 shots-25 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 2-2-1 (30-28).

A_15,821 (17,174). T_2:34.

Referees_Dave Jackson, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Andrew Smith.

