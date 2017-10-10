Red Wings-Stars Sum

Detroit 0 1 1—2 Dallas 2 1 1—4

First Period_1, Dallas, Klingberg 2 (Spezza), 9:15. 2, Dallas, Seguin 2 (Klingberg, Benn), 19:29 (pp).

Second Period_3, Detroit, Abdelkader 1 (Zetterberg, Green), 3:50 (pp). 4, Dallas, Janmark 2 (Radulov, Lindell), 8:05.

Third Period_5, Detroit, Mantha 2 (Larkin, Green), 15:11. 6, Dallas, Hanzal 1 (Janmark), 19:58.

Shots on Goal_Detroit 6-9-10_25. Dallas 11-16-6_33.

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 1 of 5; Dallas 1 of 3.

Goalies_Detroit, Mrazek 0-1-0 (32 shots-29 saves). Dallas, Bishop 1-0-0 (25-23).

A_18,119 (18,532). T_2:42.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Bryan Pancich.

