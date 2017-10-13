Rangers-Blue Jackets Sum

|N.Y. Rangers
|1
|0
|0—1
|Columbus
|0
|1
|2—3
First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Hayes 1, 14:35.
Second Period_2, Columbus, Jones 1 (Wennberg, Werenski), 19:14.
Third Period_3, Columbus, Panarin 1 (Jones, Werenski), 7:25. 4, Columbus, Sedlak 1 (Murray), 19:54.
Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 11-18-9_38. Columbus 13-12-18_43.
Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 0 of 4; Columbus 0 of 3.
Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 1-3-0 (42 shots-40 saves). Columbus, Bobrovsky 3-0-0 (38-37).
A_15,342 (18,500). T_2:28.
Referees_Francis Charron, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Devin Berg.
