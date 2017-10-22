Stamkos, Kucherov extend streaks, Lightning rout Pens 7-1

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov extended their season-opening points streaks to nine games and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the two-time Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins 7-1 on Saturday night.

Stamkos had a goal and three assists, and Kucherov had two goals and an assist. They are the first teammates to start the season with nine-game streaks since St. Louis’ Pavol Demitra and Doug Weight in 2001-02.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, coming off a 43-save blanking of Columbus on Thursday night, lost his bid for second straight shutout bid on Jake Guentzel’s goal with 1:42 to play. Vasilevskiy finished with 28 saves.

Yanni Gourde, Brayden Point Anton Stralman and Mikhail Sergachev also scored to help the Lightning improve to 7-1-1.

Penguins star Sidney Crosby received both minor and misconduct penalties during the opening 1:36 of the game. Backup goalie Antti Niemi, 0-3 in three starts, stopped 25 shots.

Pittsburgh is 5-2 over its last seven games, with both losses against Tampa Bay.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3, BLUES 2, OT

LAS VEGAS (AP) — William Karlsson scored at 4:36 of overtime to help Vegas win for the sixth time in seven games to open its inaugural season.

Reilly Smith and Colin Miller scored in the second period for the Golden Knights. Malcolm Subban stopped 37 shots before being helped to the dressing room by two trainers with 9:10 remaining in regulation after stretching out on a wide shot by Jaden Schwartz. Oscar Dansk stopped 10 of the 11 shots he faced in his NHL debut, making key stops at the end of regulation and in overtime.

Magnus Paajarvi and Alex Pietrangelo scored for St. Louis, and Jake Allen — fifth on the franchise wins list (94) — finished with 19 saves.

With 5:08 left in the third, Schwartz fed a wide-open Pietrangelo, who fired a slap shot past Dansk to tie the score 2-2.

KINGS 6, BLUE JACKETS 4

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Anze Kopitar broke a tie with 2:14 left with his second goal of the game and Los Angeles beat Columbus to remain the only NHL team unbeaten in regulation.

At 6-0-1, Los Angeles is off to the best start in franchise history.

Kopitar also had an assist, Dustin Brown added a goal and three assists, and Jake Muzzin had a goal and two assists. Trevor Lewis, Drew Doughty also scored for the Kings, and Jonathan Quick stopped 32 shots. Nick Foligno, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Matt Calvert and Sonny Milano scored for Columbus, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 26 saves.

BLACKHAWKS 4, COYOTES 2

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Lance Bouma scored on a rebound with 4:24 left in the third period, Corey Crawford stopped 27 shots and Chicago kept Arizona winless.

The Coyotes have been playing better lately, but their only point is an overtime loss to Vegas the second game of the season.

Patrick Kane and Richard Panik each scored and Jonathan Toews had a pair of assists for Chicago, which had lost three of four. Tommy Wingels added an empty-net goal after having a penalty shot wiped away upon review. Clayton Keller had his NHL rookie-best sixth goal of the season and Christian Fischer also scored for the Coyotes, who dropped to 0-7-1 with a long road trip next. Domingue stopped 24 shots.

RANGERS 4, PREDATORS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Hayes and Jimmy Vesey each had a goal and an assist and New York beat Nashville to snap a five-game skid.

Chris Kreider added a power-play goal and David Desharnais extended his points streak to four games to help the Rangers pick up their second victory of the season.

Henrik Lundqvist made 23 saves for his 407th NHL victory. He’s now tied with Glenn Hall for ninth place on the NHL’s career list.

Mattias Ekholm and Fillip Forsberg scored for Nashville.

SABRES 5, BRUINS 4, OT

BOSTON (AP) — Ryan O’Reilly scored 2:59 into overtime to give Buffalo the win over Boston, capping a comeback from a pair of three-goal deficits.

Former Boston University star and Hobey Baker winner Jack Eichel had a goal for the Sabres. Jason Pominville and Benoit Pouliot and Evander Kane also scored for Buffalo, which has just one regulation win this season. Robin Lehner stopped 27 shots.

Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak each scored two goals for the Bruins, and Anton Khudobin made 37 saves.

PANTHERS 4, CAPITALS 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — James Reimer stopped 41 shots filling in for the injured Roberto Luongo to help Florida end a three-game losing streak with a win over Washington.

Evgenii Dadonov, Vincent Trochek and Aleksander Barkov each had a goal and an assist for Florida, and Connor Brickley also scored. Luongo was out after injuring his right hand Friday night against Pittsburgh.

Christian Djoos scored for Washington, and Philipp Grubauer finished with 19 saves.

ISLANDERS 5, SHARKS 3

NEW YORK (AP) — Anders Lee had two goals and an assist to lead New York past San Jose.

John Tavares had a goal and two assists, Josh Bailey added a goal and an assist, and Andrew Ladd also scored to help the Islanders win for the third time in four games. Thomas Greiss stopped 28 shots.

Logan Couture scored all three goals for the Sharks, completing the hat trick with 1:52 remaining to pull them within one. Aaron Dell finished with 18 saves.

FLYERS 2, OILERS 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Wayne Simmonds scored on a feed from Valtteri Filppula with 2:15 left and Philadelphia held off Edmonton.

Filppula skated into the slot and found Flippula to his right, who one-timed a shot past Cam Talbot to give the Flyers three wins in four games.

Simmonds also assisted on Claude Giroux’s first period goal, and Brian Elliott made 23 saves.

Patrick Maroon scored in the second period, and Talbot stopped 22 shots for the Oilers. They have dropped five of their first seven games.

SENATORS 6, MAPLE LEAFS 3

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Derick Brassard and Mark Stone each had two goals and an assist, Erik Karlsson had three assists and Ottawa beat Toronto.

Nate Thompson and Ryan Dzingel also scored for the Senators, who have earned points in seven of their eight games (4-1-3) and won at home for the first time after coming in 0-3-1. Craig Anderson stopped 28 shots in his seventh start of the season.

James van Riemsdyk, Auston Matthews and William Nylander scored for the Leafs, and Frederik Andersen made 29 saves. Toronto had won its first three road games.

STARS 4, HURRICANES 3

DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Pitlick scored two goals for the first time in his career, leading Dallas past Carolina.

Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin also scored to help Dallas win its fourth straight. Ben Bishop stopped 36 shots. Jeff Skinner scored twice for Carolina and Jordan Staal also had a goal to pull the Hurricanes within one with 4 1/2 minutes remaining. Scott Darling finished with 22 saves.

WILD 4, FLAMES 2

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Ryan Suter had a goal and two assists to rally Minnesota past Calgary.

Chris Stewart, Jared Spurgeon and Daniel Winnik also scored for the Wild, and Alex Stalock stopped 35 shots — including 18 in the first period.

Sean Monahan and Kris Versteeg scored for Calgary, which totaled just three goals while losing three straight at home. Mike Smith finished with 28 saves.

