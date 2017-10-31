Radulov scores OT winner, Stars edge Canucks 2-1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Alexander Radulov scored 2:28 into overtime and the Dallas Stars defeated the Vancouver Canucks 2-1 on Monday night.

Ben Bishop made 38 saves and Tyler Seguin had a second-period goal for Dallas, which improved to 3-1 on a five-game road trip that concludes Thursday in Winnipeg.

Sam Gagner scored a power-play goal for the Canucks, who had won four straight. Jacob Markstrom made 27 saves after serving as the backup during the previous two games.

Radulov won it in overtime when he carried the puck the length of the ice and fired a shot over Markstrom’s blocker-side shoulder.

Markstrom helped keep the first period scoreless when he made several impressive saves during a Stars power play midway through the period, including off a point-blank shot by Jamie Benn. Markstrom also stopped a short-handed breakaway by Gemel Smith in the waning seconds.

Seguin opened the scoring in the second with Canucks forward Thomas Vanek in the penalty box for the second time in the first three minutes of the period. Seguin one-timed his seventh goal of the season with an Alex Ovechkin-like shot while down on one knee at 3:11. The goal broke Vancouver’s streak of 14 consecutive penalties killed.

Vancouver’s unlikely leading goal scorer, Derek Dorsett, had a chance all alone in the slot against Bishop in the final minutes of the second, but couldn’t convert.

At the other end, Markstrom ended the period with another big save, this time off a 2-on-1 with Smith and Radulov. The Canucks outshot Dallas 27-19 through two.

Vancouver tied the game six minutes into the third while on the power play. After Markstrom chased down a puck to diffuse a short-handed breakaway, Vanek took a quick pass from Daniel Sedin in the slot at the other end and fired a hard shot that rebounded to Gagner. The center netted his first goal with the Canucks at 13:51, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

That ended a run of seven straight games without giving up a power-play goal for the Stars.

NOTES: The Canucks were without rookie wing Brock Boeser, who injured his foot blocking a shot in a 6-2 win over Washington. Vancouver called up forwards Jayson Megna and Anton Rodin from Utica of the AHL. … Dallas was without Martin Hanzal (lower body) and Stephen Johns (concussion).

UP NEXT

Stars: At the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night.

Canucks: Host the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night.

___

More AP NHL coverage: https://www.apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.