NHL Calendar

Nov. 10-11 — Global Series: Colorado vs. Ottawa, at Stockholm.

Nov. 10-13 — Hockey Hall of Fame induction, Toronto.

Dec. 16 — NHL100 Classic: Montreal at Ottawa Senators, at Lansdowne Park.

Jan. 1 — Winter Classic: Buffalo at New York Rangers, at Citi Field.

Jan. 27-28 — All-Star weekend, Tampa, Fla.

Feb. 26 — Trade deadline.

March 3 — Stadium Series: Toronto at Washington, at U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Md.

April 7 — Last day regular season.

April 11 — Playoffs begin.

June 22-23 — NHL draft, Dallas.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.