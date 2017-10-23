National Hockey League

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 9 7 1 1 15 36 24 Toronto 8 6 2 0 12 37 28 Ottawa 8 4 1 3 11 30 21 Detroit 9 4 4 1 9 27 29 Boston 7 3 3 1 7 24 26 Florida 7 3 4 0 6 24 25 Buffalo 9 2 5 2 6 25 36 Montreal 8 1 6 1 3 13 33 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA New Jersey 8 6 2 0 12 31 24 Pittsburgh 9 5 3 1 11 30 39 Columbus 8 5 3 0 10 25 21 Philadelphia 8 5 3 0 10 28 18 N.Y. Islanders 8 4 3 1 9 24 24 Washington 9 4 4 1 9 28 31 Carolina 6 3 2 1 7 17 16 N.Y. Rangers 10 2 6 2 6 25 36 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 9 6 2 1 13 29 24 Chicago 9 5 2 2 12 32 22 Dallas 8 5 3 0 10 23 21 Nashville 8 4 3 1 9 21 21 Winnipeg 7 4 3 0 8 22 26 Colorado 8 4 4 0 8 23 21 Minnesota 6 2 2 2 6 22 22 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Los Angeles 7 6 0 1 13 27 14 Vegas 7 6 1 0 12 23 17 Vancouver 8 4 3 1 9 23 23 Calgary 8 4 4 0 8 20 23 San Jose 8 4 4 0 8 23 22 Anaheim 7 3 3 1 7 18 19 Edmonton 7 2 5 0 4 14 22 Arizona 8 0 7 1 1 18 34

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Vancouver 4, Detroit 1

Monday’s Games

San Jose 4, N.Y. Rangers 1

Los Angeles at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Edmonton at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Calgary at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Columbus, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Jose at Boston, 7 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Washington at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.