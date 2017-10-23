National Hockey League

201.5
By The Associated Press October 23, 2017 1:30 am 10/23/2017 01:30am
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 9 7 1 1 15 36 24
Toronto 8 6 2 0 12 37 28
New Jersey 8 6 2 0 12 31 24
Ottawa 8 4 1 3 11 30 21
Pittsburgh 9 5 3 1 11 30 39
Columbus 8 5 3 0 10 25 21
Philadelphia 8 5 3 0 10 28 18
N.Y. Islanders 8 4 3 1 9 24 24
Detroit 9 4 4 1 9 27 29
Washington 9 4 4 1 9 28 31
Carolina 6 3 2 1 7 17 16
Boston 7 3 3 1 7 24 26
Florida 7 3 4 0 6 24 25
Buffalo 9 2 5 2 6 25 36
N.Y. Rangers 9 2 5 2 6 24 32
Montreal 8 1 6 1 3 13 33
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Los Angeles 7 6 0 1 13 27 14
St. Louis 9 6 2 1 13 29 24
Vegas 7 6 1 0 12 23 17
Chicago 9 5 2 2 12 32 22
Dallas 8 5 3 0 10 23 21
Vancouver 8 4 3 1 9 23 23
Nashville 8 4 3 1 9 21 21
Winnipeg 7 4 3 0 8 22 26
Colorado 8 4 4 0 8 23 21
Calgary 8 4 4 0 8 20 23
Anaheim 7 3 3 1 7 18 19
Minnesota 6 2 2 2 6 22 22
San Jose 7 3 4 0 6 19 21
Edmonton 7 2 5 0 4 14 22
Arizona 8 0 7 1 1 18 34

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers 4, Nashville 2

Philadelphia 2, Edmonton 1

Tampa Bay 7, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Islanders 5, San Jose 3

Buffalo 5, Boston 4, OT

Ottawa 6, Toronto 3

Los Angeles 6, Columbus 4

Florida 4, Washington 1

Dallas 4, Carolina 3

Chicago 4, Arizona 2

Minnesota 4, Calgary 2

Vegas 3, St. Louis 2, OT

Sunday’s Games

Vancouver 4, Detroit 1

Monday’s Games

San Jose at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Edmonton at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Calgary at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Columbus, 8 p.m.

