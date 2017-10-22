National Hockey League

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 9 7 1 1 15 36 24 5-0-0 2-1-1 2-1-0 Toronto 8 6 2 0 12 37 28 3-1-0 3-1-0 2-1-0 Ottawa 8 4 1 3 11 30 21 1-1-3 3-0-0 1-0-1 Detroit 9 4 4 1 9 27 29 1-2-1 3-2-0 1-2-0 Boston 7 3 3 1 7 24 26 2-1-1 1-2-0 0-0-1 Florida 7 3 4 0 6 24 25 2-1-0 1-3-0 1-1-0 Buffalo 9 2 5 2 6 25 36 0-2-1 2-3-1 1-0-1 Montreal 8 1 6 1 3 13 33 0-1-1 1-5-0 1-0-1 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div New Jersey 8 6 2 0 12 31 24 2-2-0 4-0-0 1-1-0 Pittsburgh 9 5 3 1 11 30 39 2-0-1 3-3-0 2-0-0 Philadelphia 8 5 3 0 10 28 18 3-1-0 2-2-0 1-0-0 Columbus 8 5 3 0 10 25 21 2-2-0 3-1-0 3-0-0 N.Y. Islanders 8 4 3 1 9 24 24 2-0-1 2-3-0 1-1-0 Washington 9 4 4 1 9 28 31 1-3-0 3-1-1 1-2-0 Carolina 6 3 2 1 7 17 16 1-0-1 2-2-0 0-0-1 N.Y. Rangers 9 2 5 2 6 24 32 2-3-2 0-2-0 0-2-2 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div St. Louis 9 6 2 1 13 29 24 2-0-0 4-2-1 3-0-0 Chicago 9 5 2 2 12 32 22 3-1-1 2-1-1 1-2-0 Dallas 8 5 3 0 10 23 21 4-1-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 Nashville 8 4 3 1 9 21 21 3-0-0 1-3-1 2-0-1 Winnipeg 7 4 3 0 8 22 26 2-2-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 Colorado 8 4 4 0 8 23 21 2-1-0 2-3-0 0-3-0 Minnesota 6 2 2 2 6 22 22 0-0-1 2-2-1 1-1-0 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Los Angeles 7 6 0 1 13 27 14 4-0-1 2-0-0 1-0-1 Vegas 7 6 1 0 12 23 17 4-1-0 2-0-0 2-0-0 Vancouver 8 4 3 1 9 23 23 1-2-1 3-1-0 1-1-0 Calgary 8 4 4 0 8 20 23 1-3-0 3-1-0 3-1-0 Anaheim 7 3 3 1 7 18 19 3-2-1 0-1-0 1-1-0 San Jose 7 3 4 0 6 19 21 2-3-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 Edmonton 7 2 5 0 4 14 22 1-3-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 Arizona 8 0 7 1 1 18 34 0-4-1 0-3-0 0-2-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers 4, Nashville 2

Philadelphia 2, Edmonton 1

Tampa Bay 7, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Islanders 5, San Jose 3

Buffalo 5, Boston 4, OT

Ottawa 6, Toronto 3

Los Angeles 6, Columbus 4

Florida 4, Washington 1

Dallas 4, Carolina 3

Chicago 4, Arizona 2

Minnesota 4, Calgary 2

Vegas 3, St. Louis 2, OT

Sunday’s Games

Vancouver 4, Detroit 1

Monday’s Games

San Jose at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Edmonton at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Calgary at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Columbus, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.