National Hockey League

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|9
|7
|1
|1
|15
|36
|24
|5-0-0
|2-1-1
|2-1-0
|Toronto
|8
|6
|2
|0
|12
|37
|28
|3-1-0
|3-1-0
|2-1-0
|Ottawa
|8
|4
|1
|3
|11
|30
|21
|1-1-3
|3-0-0
|1-0-1
|Detroit
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|26
|25
|1-1-1
|3-2-0
|1-2-0
|Boston
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|24
|26
|2-1-1
|1-2-0
|0-0-1
|Florida
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|24
|25
|2-1-0
|1-3-0
|1-1-0
|Buffalo
|9
|2
|5
|2
|6
|25
|36
|0-2-1
|2-3-1
|1-0-1
|Montreal
|8
|1
|6
|1
|3
|13
|33
|0-1-1
|1-5-0
|1-0-1
|Metropolitan Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|New Jersey
|8
|6
|2
|0
|12
|31
|24
|2-2-0
|4-0-0
|1-1-0
|Pittsburgh
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|30
|39
|2-0-1
|3-3-0
|2-0-0
|Columbus
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|25
|21
|2-2-0
|3-1-0
|3-0-0
|Philadelphia
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|28
|18
|3-1-0
|2-2-0
|1-0-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|24
|24
|2-0-1
|2-3-0
|1-1-0
|Washington
|9
|4
|4
|1
|9
|28
|31
|1-3-0
|3-1-1
|1-2-0
|Carolina
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|17
|16
|1-0-1
|2-2-0
|0-0-1
|N.Y. Rangers
|9
|2
|5
|2
|6
|24
|32
|2-3-2
|0-2-0
|0-2-2
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|St. Louis
|8
|6
|2
|0
|12
|27
|21
|2-0-0
|4-2-0
|3-0-0
|Chicago
|9
|5
|2
|2
|12
|32
|22
|3-1-1
|2-1-1
|1-2-0
|Dallas
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|23
|21
|4-1-0
|1-2-0
|1-2-0
|Nashville
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|21
|21
|3-0-0
|1-3-1
|2-0-1
|Winnipeg
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|22
|26
|2-2-0
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|Colorado
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|23
|21
|2-1-0
|2-3-0
|0-3-0
|Minnesota
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|22
|22
|0-0-1
|2-2-1
|1-1-0
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Los Angeles
|7
|6
|0
|1
|13
|27
|14
|4-0-1
|2-0-0
|1-0-1
|Vegas
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|20
|15
|3-1-0
|2-0-0
|2-0-0
|Calgary
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|20
|23
|1-3-0
|3-1-0
|3-1-0
|Anaheim
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|18
|19
|3-2-1
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|Vancouver
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|19
|22
|1-2-1
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|San Jose
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|19
|21
|2-3-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|Edmonton
|7
|2
|5
|0
|4
|14
|22
|1-3-0
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|Arizona
|8
|0
|7
|1
|1
|18
|34
|0-4-1
|0-3-0
|0-2-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Vancouver 4, Buffalo 2
San Jose 3, New Jersey 0
Pittsburgh 4, Florida 3
Washington 4, Detroit 3, OT
Winnipeg 4, Minnesota 3
Anaheim 6, Montreal 2
N.Y. Rangers 4, Nashville 2
Philadelphia 2, Edmonton 1
Tampa Bay 7, Pittsburgh 1
N.Y. Islanders 5, San Jose 3
Buffalo 5, Boston 4, OT
Ottawa 6, Toronto 3
Los Angeles 6, Columbus 4
Florida 4, Washington 1
Dallas 4, Carolina 3
Chicago 4, Arizona 2
Minnesota 4, Calgary 2
St. Louis at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Detroit, 7 p.m.
San Jose at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Florida at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.