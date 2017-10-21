National Hockey League

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 8 6 1 1 13 29 23 Toronto 7 6 1 0 12 34 22 New Jersey 8 6 2 0 12 31 24 Pittsburgh 8 5 2 1 11 29 32 Columbus 7 5 2 0 10 21 15 Philadelphia 8 5 3 0 10 28 18 Ottawa 7 3 1 3 9 24 18 Washington 8 4 3 1 9 27 27 Detroit 8 4 3 1 9 26 25 Carolina 5 3 1 1 7 14 12 N.Y. Islanders 7 3 3 1 7 19 21 Boston 6 3 3 0 6 20 21 N.Y. Rangers 9 2 5 2 6 24 32 Florida 6 2 4 0 4 20 24 Buffalo 8 1 5 2 4 20 32 Montreal 8 1 6 1 3 13 33 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 8 6 2 0 12 27 21 Los Angeles 6 5 0 1 11 21 10 Vegas 6 5 1 0 10 20 15 Chicago 8 4 2 2 10 28 20 Nashville 8 4 3 1 9 21 21 Winnipeg 7 4 3 0 8 22 26 Calgary 7 4 3 0 8 18 19 Dallas 7 4 3 0 8 19 18 Colorado 8 4 4 0 8 23 21 Anaheim 7 3 3 1 7 18 19 Vancouver 7 3 3 1 7 19 22 San Jose 6 3 3 0 6 16 16 Minnesota 5 1 2 2 4 18 20 Edmonton 7 2 5 0 4 14 22 Arizona 7 0 6 1 1 16 30

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Vancouver 4, Buffalo 2

San Jose 3, New Jersey 0

Pittsburgh 4, Florida 3

Washington 4, Detroit 3, OT

Winnipeg 4, Minnesota 3

Anaheim 6, Montreal 2

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers 4, Nashville 2

Philadelphia 2, Edmonton 1

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

San Jose at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Florida at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Calgary, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Vancouver at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

San Jose at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Edmonton at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.