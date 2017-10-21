National Hockey League

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|8
|6
|1
|1
|13
|29
|23
|Toronto
|7
|6
|1
|0
|12
|34
|22
|New Jersey
|8
|6
|2
|0
|12
|31
|24
|Pittsburgh
|8
|5
|2
|1
|11
|29
|32
|Columbus
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|21
|15
|Philadelphia
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|28
|18
|Ottawa
|7
|3
|1
|3
|9
|24
|18
|Washington
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|27
|27
|Detroit
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|26
|25
|Carolina
|5
|3
|1
|1
|7
|14
|12
|N.Y. Islanders
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|19
|21
|Boston
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|20
|21
|N.Y. Rangers
|9
|2
|5
|2
|6
|24
|32
|Florida
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|20
|24
|Buffalo
|8
|1
|5
|2
|4
|20
|32
|Montreal
|8
|1
|6
|1
|3
|13
|33
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|8
|6
|2
|0
|12
|27
|21
|Los Angeles
|6
|5
|0
|1
|11
|21
|10
|Vegas
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|20
|15
|Chicago
|8
|4
|2
|2
|10
|28
|20
|Nashville
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|21
|21
|Winnipeg
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|22
|26
|Calgary
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|18
|19
|Dallas
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|19
|18
|Colorado
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|23
|21
|Anaheim
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|18
|19
|Vancouver
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|19
|22
|San Jose
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|16
|16
|Minnesota
|5
|1
|2
|2
|4
|18
|20
|Edmonton
|7
|2
|5
|0
|4
|14
|22
|Arizona
|7
|0
|6
|1
|1
|16
|30
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Vancouver 4, Buffalo 2
San Jose 3, New Jersey 0
Pittsburgh 4, Florida 3
Washington 4, Detroit 3, OT
Winnipeg 4, Minnesota 3
Anaheim 6, Montreal 2
N.Y. Rangers 4, Nashville 2
Philadelphia 2, Edmonton 1
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
San Jose at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Florida at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Calgary, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Detroit, 7 p.m.
San Jose at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Florida at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.