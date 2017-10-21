National Hockey League

201.5
By The Associated Press October 21, 2017 10:07 am 10/21/2017 10:07am
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 8 6 1 1 13 29 23
Toronto 7 6 1 0 12 34 22
Ottawa 7 3 1 3 9 24 18
Detroit 8 4 3 1 9 26 25
Boston 6 3 3 0 6 20 21
Florida 6 2 4 0 4 20 24
Buffalo 8 1 5 2 4 20 32
Montreal 8 1 6 1 3 13 33
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 8 6 2 0 12 31 24
Pittsburgh 8 5 2 1 11 29 32
Columbus 7 5 2 0 10 21 15
Washington 8 4 3 1 9 27 27
Philadelphia 7 4 3 0 8 26 17
Carolina 5 3 1 1 7 14 12
N.Y. Islanders 7 3 3 1 7 19 21
N.Y. Rangers 8 1 5 2 4 20 30
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 8 6 2 0 12 27 21
Chicago 8 4 2 2 10 28 20
Nashville 7 4 2 1 9 19 17
Dallas 7 4 3 0 8 19 18
Winnipeg 7 4 3 0 8 22 26
Colorado 8 4 4 0 8 23 21
Minnesota 5 1 2 2 4 18 20
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Los Angeles 6 5 0 1 11 21 10
Vegas 6 5 1 0 10 20 15
Calgary 7 4 3 0 8 18 19
Vancouver 7 3 3 1 7 19 22
Anaheim 7 3 3 1 7 18 19
San Jose 6 3 3 0 6 16 16
Edmonton 6 2 4 0 4 13 20
Arizona 7 0 6 1 1 16 30

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Vancouver 4, Buffalo 2

San Jose 3, New Jersey 0

Pittsburgh 4, Florida 3

Washington 4, Detroit 3, OT

Winnipeg 4, Minnesota 3

Anaheim 6, Montreal 2

Saturday’s Games

Nashville at N.Y. Rangers, 12:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

San Jose at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Florida at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Calgary, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Vancouver at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

San Jose at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Edmonton at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Vegas, 10 p.m.

