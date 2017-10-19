National Hockey League

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|8
|6
|1
|1
|13
|29
|23
|Toronto
|7
|6
|1
|0
|12
|34
|22
|Ottawa
|7
|3
|1
|3
|9
|24
|18
|Detroit
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|23
|21
|Boston
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|20
|21
|Florida
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|17
|20
|Buffalo
|7
|1
|4
|2
|4
|18
|28
|Montreal
|7
|1
|5
|1
|3
|11
|27
|Metropolitan Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New Jersey
|7
|6
|1
|0
|12
|31
|21
|Columbus
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|21
|15
|Pittsburgh
|7
|4
|2
|1
|9
|25
|29
|Philadelphia
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|26
|17
|Washington
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|23
|24
|N.Y. Islanders
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|19
|21
|Carolina
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|12
|11
|N.Y. Rangers
|8
|1
|5
|2
|4
|20
|30
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|23
|18
|Chicago
|7
|4
|2
|1
|9
|27
|18
|Nashville
|7
|4
|2
|1
|9
|19
|17
|Colorado
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|20
|17
|Dallas
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|14
|14
|Winnipeg
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|18
|23
|Minnesota
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|15
|16
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles
|6
|5
|0
|1
|11
|21
|10
|Vegas
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|20
|15
|Calgary
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|17
|17
|Anaheim
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|12
|17
|Vancouver
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|15
|20
|San Jose
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|13
|16
|Edmonton
|5
|1
|4
|0
|2
|11
|19
|Arizona
|6
|0
|5
|1
|1
|12
|25
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Toronto 6, Detroit 3
St. Louis 5, Chicago 2
Los Angeles 5, Montreal 1
Tampa Bay 2, Columbus 0
Boston 6, Vancouver 3
N.Y. Islanders 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, SO
Nashville 1, Philadelphia 0
New Jersey 5, Ottawa 4, OT
Edmonton at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Carolina at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
San Jose at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Montreal at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Nashville at N.Y. Rangers, 12:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
San Jose at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Florida at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Calgary, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Detroit, 7 p.m.
