National Hockey League

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 8 6 1 1 13 29 23 Toronto 7 6 1 0 12 34 22 Ottawa 7 3 1 3 9 24 18 Detroit 7 4 3 0 8 23 21 Boston 6 3 3 0 6 20 21 Florida 5 2 3 0 4 17 20 Buffalo 7 1 4 2 4 18 28 Montreal 7 1 5 1 3 11 27 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA New Jersey 7 6 1 0 12 31 21 Columbus 7 5 2 0 10 21 15 Pittsburgh 7 4 2 1 9 25 29 Philadelphia 7 4 3 0 8 26 17 N.Y. Islanders 7 3 3 1 7 19 21 Washington 7 3 3 1 7 23 24 Carolina 4 2 1 1 5 12 11 N.Y. Rangers 8 1 5 2 4 20 30 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 7 5 2 0 10 23 18 Nashville 7 4 2 1 9 19 17 Chicago 7 4 2 1 9 27 18 Colorado 7 4 3 0 8 20 17 Winnipeg 6 3 3 0 6 18 23 Dallas 6 3 3 0 6 14 14 Minnesota 4 1 1 2 4 15 16 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Los Angeles 6 5 0 1 11 21 10 Vegas 6 5 1 0 10 20 15 Calgary 6 4 2 0 8 17 17 Vancouver 6 2 3 1 5 15 20 Anaheim 6 2 3 1 5 12 17 San Jose 5 2 3 0 4 13 16 Edmonton 5 1 4 0 2 11 19 Arizona 6 0 5 1 1 12 25

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto 6, Detroit 3

St. Louis 5, Chicago 2

Los Angeles 5, Montreal 1

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay 2, Columbus 0

Boston 6, Vancouver 3

N.Y. Islanders 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, SO

Nashville 1, Philadelphia 0

New Jersey 5, Ottawa 4, OT

Edmonton at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Vancouver at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

San Jose at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Nashville at N.Y. Rangers, 12:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

San Jose at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Florida at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Calgary, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Vancouver at Detroit, 7 p.m.

