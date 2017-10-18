National Hockey League

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 7 6 1 0 12 34 22 Tampa Bay 7 5 1 1 11 27 23 New Jersey 6 5 1 0 10 26 17 Columbus 6 5 1 0 10 21 13 Pittsburgh 7 4 2 1 9 25 29 Philadelphia 6 4 2 0 8 26 16 Ottawa 6 3 1 2 8 20 13 Detroit 7 4 3 0 8 23 21 Washington 7 3 3 1 7 23 24 Carolina 4 2 1 1 5 12 11 N.Y. Islanders 6 2 3 1 5 15 18 Boston 5 2 3 0 4 14 18 Florida 5 2 3 0 4 17 20 Buffalo 7 1 4 2 4 18 28 Montreal 6 1 4 1 3 10 22 N.Y. Rangers 7 1 5 1 3 17 26 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 6 5 1 0 10 20 15 St. Louis 7 5 2 0 10 23 18 Los Angeles 5 4 0 1 9 16 9 Chicago 7 4 2 1 9 27 18 Calgary 6 4 2 0 8 17 17 Colorado 7 4 3 0 8 20 17 Nashville 6 3 2 1 7 18 17 Winnipeg 6 3 3 0 6 18 23 Dallas 6 3 3 0 6 14 14 Vancouver 5 2 2 1 5 12 14 Anaheim 6 2 3 1 5 12 17 Minnesota 4 1 1 2 4 15 16 San Jose 5 2 3 0 4 13 16 Edmonton 5 1 4 0 2 11 19 Arizona 6 0 5 1 1 12 25

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 5, Florida 1

Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Rangers 4, OT

Toronto 2, Washington 0

Vancouver 3, Ottawa 0

New Jersey 5, Tampa Bay 4, SO

Nashville 4, Colorado 1

Columbus 5, Winnipeg 2

Dallas 3, Arizona 1

Carolina 5, Edmonton 3

Vegas 5, Buffalo 4, OT

San Jose 5, Montreal 2

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto 6, Detroit 3

St. Louis 5, Chicago 2

Montreal at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Vancouver at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

San Jose at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Nashville at N.Y. Rangers, 12:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

San Jose at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Florida at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Calgary, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

