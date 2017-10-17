National Hockey League

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 7 5 1 1 11 27 23 New Jersey 6 5 1 0 10 26 17 Toronto 6 5 1 0 10 28 19 Columbus 6 5 1 0 10 21 13 Pittsburgh 7 4 2 1 9 25 29 Detroit 6 4 2 0 8 20 15 Philadelphia 6 4 2 0 8 26 16 Ottawa 6 3 1 2 8 20 13 Washington 7 3 3 1 7 23 24 N.Y. Islanders 6 2 3 1 5 15 18 Florida 5 2 3 0 4 17 20 Boston 5 2 3 0 4 14 18 Carolina 3 1 1 1 3 7 8 Montreal 5 1 3 1 3 8 17 Buffalo 6 1 4 1 3 14 23 N.Y. Rangers 7 1 5 1 3 17 26 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Los Angeles 5 4 0 1 9 16 9 Chicago 6 4 1 1 9 25 13 Vegas 5 4 1 0 8 15 11 Colorado 6 4 2 0 8 19 13 St. Louis 6 4 2 0 8 18 16 Calgary 6 4 2 0 8 17 17 Winnipeg 6 3 3 0 6 18 23 Vancouver 5 2 2 1 5 12 14 Nashville 5 2 2 1 5 14 16 Anaheim 6 2 3 1 5 12 17 Minnesota 4 1 1 2 4 15 16 Dallas 5 2 3 0 4 11 13 San Jose 4 1 3 0 2 8 14 Edmonton 4 1 3 0 2 8 14 Arizona 5 0 4 1 1 11 22

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay 3, Detroit 2

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 5, Florida 1

Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Rangers 4, OT

Toronto 2, Washington 0

Vancouver 3, Ottawa 0

New Jersey 5, Tampa Bay 4, SO

Columbus 5, Winnipeg 2

Colorado at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Carolina at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Montreal at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Vancouver at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

San Jose at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

