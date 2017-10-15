National Hockey League

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA New Jersey 5 4 1 0 8 21 13 Tampa Bay 5 4 1 0 8 20 16 Columbus 5 4 1 0 8 16 11 Toronto 5 4 1 0 8 26 19 Detroit 5 4 1 0 8 18 12 Ottawa 5 3 0 2 8 20 10 Pittsburgh 6 3 2 1 7 20 25 Washington 6 3 2 1 7 23 22 Philadelphia 5 3 2 0 6 21 15 N.Y. Islanders 5 2 2 1 5 13 15 Boston 4 2 2 0 4 13 15 Florida 4 2 2 0 4 16 15 Carolina 3 1 1 1 3 7 8 Montreal 5 1 3 1 3 8 17 N.Y. Rangers 6 1 5 0 2 13 21 Buffalo 5 0 4 1 1 11 22 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Chicago 6 4 1 1 9 25 13 Colorado 6 4 2 0 8 19 13 St. Louis 6 4 2 0 8 18 16 Calgary 6 4 2 0 8 17 17 Los Angeles 4 3 0 1 7 13 7 Vegas 4 3 1 0 6 12 10 Winnipeg 5 3 2 0 6 16 18 Anaheim 5 2 2 1 5 11 14 Nashville 5 2 2 1 5 14 16 Minnesota 4 1 1 2 4 15 16 Dallas 5 2 3 0 4 11 13 Vancouver 4 1 2 1 3 9 14 San Jose 4 1 3 0 2 8 14 Edmonton 4 1 3 0 2 8 14 Arizona 5 0 4 1 1 11 22

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Washington 5, New Jersey 2

Columbus 3, N.Y. Rangers 1

Colorado 3, Anaheim 1

Ottawa 6, Calgary 0

Detroit 6, Vegas 3

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia 8, Washington 2

Pittsburgh 4, Florida 3

Tampa Bay 2, St. Louis 1

Winnipeg 2, Carolina 1

Toronto 4, Montreal 3, OT

New Jersey 3, N.Y. Rangers 2

Dallas 3, Colorado 1

Columbus 5, Minnesota 4, OT

Chicago 2, Nashville 1, OT

Boston 6, Arizona 2

Calgary 5, Vancouver 2

Ottawa 6, Edmonton 1

N.Y. Islanders 3, San Jose 1

Los Angeles 4, Buffalo 2

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Carolina at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Montreal at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

