National Hockey League

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|20
|16
|4-0-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|Toronto
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|26
|19
|2-1-0
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|Detroit
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|18
|12
|1-0-0
|3-1-0
|1-0-0
|Ottawa
|5
|3
|0
|2
|8
|20
|10
|0-0-2
|3-0-0
|0-0-1
|Florida
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|16
|15
|2-0-0
|0-2-0
|1-1-0
|Boston
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|13
|15
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|Montreal
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|8
|17
|0-1-1
|1-2-0
|1-0-1
|Buffalo
|5
|0
|4
|1
|1
|11
|22
|0-1-1
|0-3-0
|0-0-1
|Metropolitan Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|New Jersey
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|21
|13
|1-1-0
|3-0-0
|1-1-0
|Columbus
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|16
|11
|2-0-0
|2-1-0
|3-0-0
|Pittsburgh
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|20
|25
|2-0-1
|1-2-0
|1-0-0
|Washington
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|23
|22
|1-1-0
|2-1-1
|1-2-0
|Philadelphia
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|21
|15
|1-0-0
|2-2-0
|1-0-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|13
|15
|1-0-1
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
|Carolina
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|7
|8
|1-0-1
|0-1-0
|0-0-1
|N.Y. Rangers
|6
|1
|5
|0
|2
|13
|21
|1-3-0
|0-2-0
|0-2-0
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Chicago
|6
|4
|1
|1
|9
|25
|13
|3-1-0
|1-0-1
|1-1-0
|St. Louis
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|18
|16
|1-0-0
|3-2-0
|1-0-0
|Colorado
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|19
|13
|2-0-0
|2-2-0
|0-1-0
|Winnipeg
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|16
|18
|1-1-0
|2-1-0
|0-0-0
|Nashville
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|14
|16
|2-0-0
|0-2-1
|1-0-1
|Minnesota
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|15
|16
|0-0-1
|1-1-1
|1-0-0
|Dallas
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|11
|13
|2-1-0
|0-2-0
|1-2-0
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Calgary
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|17
|17
|1-1-0
|3-1-0
|3-1-0
|Los Angeles
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|13
|7
|2-0-1
|1-0-0
|1-0-1
|Vegas
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|12
|10
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|2-0-0
|Anaheim
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|11
|14
|2-1-1
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|Vancouver
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|9
|14
|1-2-1
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|San Jose
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|8
|14
|1-3-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|Edmonton
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|8
|14
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|Arizona
|5
|0
|4
|1
|1
|11
|22
|0-2-1
|0-2-0
|0-2-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Washington 5, New Jersey 2
Columbus 3, N.Y. Rangers 1
Colorado 3, Anaheim 1
Ottawa 6, Calgary 0
Detroit 6, Vegas 3
Philadelphia 8, Washington 2
Pittsburgh 4, Florida 3
Tampa Bay 2, St. Louis 1
Winnipeg 2, Carolina 1
Toronto 4, Montreal 3, OT
New Jersey 3, N.Y. Rangers 2
Dallas 3, Colorado 1
Columbus 5, Minnesota 4, OT
Chicago 2, Nashville 1, OT
Boston 6, Arizona 2
Calgary 5, Vancouver 2
Ottawa 6, Edmonton 1
N.Y. Islanders 3, San Jose 1
Los Angeles 4, Buffalo 2
Boston at Vegas, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Carolina at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Buffalo at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Montreal at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
