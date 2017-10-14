National Hockey League

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Detroit
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|18
|12
|1-0-0
|3-1-0
|1-0-0
|Toronto
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|22
|16
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Tampa Bay
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|18
|15
|3-0-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|Ottawa
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6
|14
|9
|0-0-2
|2-0-0
|0-0-1
|Florida
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|13
|11
|2-0-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|Boston
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|7
|13
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Montreal
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|5
|13
|0-1-0
|1-2-0
|1-0-0
|Buffalo
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|9
|18
|0-1-1
|0-2-0
|0-0-1
|Metropolitan Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Washington
|5
|3
|1
|1
|7
|21
|14
|1-1-0
|2-0-1
|1-1-0
|Columbus
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|11
|7
|2-0-0
|1-1-0
|3-0-0
|New Jersey
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|18
|11
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|0-1-0
|Pittsburgh
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|16
|22
|1-0-1
|1-2-0
|1-0-0
|Philadelphia
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|13
|13
|0-0-0
|2-2-0
|0-0-0
|Carolina
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|6
|6
|1-0-1
|0-0-0
|0-0-1
|N.Y. Islanders
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|10
|14
|1-0-1
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|5
|1
|4
|0
|2
|11
|18
|1-2-0
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Colorado
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|18
|10
|2-0-0
|2-1-0
|0-0-0
|St. Louis
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|17
|14
|1-0-0
|3-1-0
|1-0-0
|Chicago
|5
|3
|1
|1
|7
|23
|12
|2-1-0
|1-0-1
|0-1-0
|Winnipeg
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|14
|17
|0-1-0
|2-1-0
|0-0-0
|Nashville
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|13
|14
|2-0-0
|0-2-0
|1-0-0
|Minnesota
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|11
|11
|0-0-0
|1-1-1
|1-0-0
|Dallas
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|8
|12
|1-1-0
|0-2-0
|0-2-0
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Vegas
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|12
|10
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|2-0-0
|Calgary
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|12
|15
|1-1-0
|2-1-0
|2-1-0
|Los Angeles
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|9
|5
|1-0-1
|1-0-0
|1-0-1
|Anaheim
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|11
|14
|2-1-1
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|Vancouver
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|7
|9
|1-1-1
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Edmonton
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|7
|8
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|San Jose
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|7
|11
|1-2-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|Arizona
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|9
|16
|0-1-1
|0-2-0
|0-2-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Washington 5, New Jersey 2
Columbus 3, N.Y. Rangers 1
Colorado 3, Anaheim 1
Ottawa 6, Calgary 0
Detroit 6, Vegas 3
Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Florida at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Ottawa at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Boston at Vegas, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Carolina at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Buffalo at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Montreal at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.