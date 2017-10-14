National Hockey League

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Detroit 5 4 1 0 8 18 12 1-0-0 3-1-0 1-0-0 Tampa Bay 4 3 1 0 6 18 15 3-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Toronto 4 3 1 0 6 22 16 2-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Ottawa 4 2 0 2 6 14 9 0-0-2 2-0-0 0-0-1 Florida 3 2 1 0 4 13 11 2-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Boston 3 1 2 0 2 7 13 1-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Montreal 4 1 3 0 2 5 13 0-1-0 1-2-0 1-0-0 Buffalo 4 0 3 1 1 9 18 0-1-1 0-2-0 0-0-1 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Washington 5 3 1 1 7 21 14 1-1-0 2-0-1 1-1-0 New Jersey 4 3 1 0 6 18 11 1-1-0 2-0-0 0-1-0 Columbus 4 3 1 0 6 11 7 2-0-0 1-1-0 3-0-0 Pittsburgh 5 2 2 1 5 16 22 1-0-1 1-2-0 1-0-0 Philadelphia 4 2 2 0 4 13 13 0-0-0 2-2-0 0-0-0 Carolina 2 1 0 1 3 6 6 1-0-1 0-0-0 0-0-1 N.Y. Islanders 4 1 2 1 3 10 14 1-0-1 0-2-0 0-1-0 N.Y. Rangers 5 1 4 0 2 11 18 1-2-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div St. Louis 5 4 1 0 8 17 14 1-0-0 3-1-0 1-0-0 Colorado 5 4 1 0 8 18 10 2-0-0 2-1-0 0-0-0 Chicago 5 3 1 1 7 23 12 2-1-0 1-0-1 0-1-0 Nashville 4 2 2 0 4 13 14 2-0-0 0-2-0 1-0-0 Winnipeg 4 2 2 0 4 14 17 0-1-0 2-1-0 0-0-0 Minnesota 3 1 1 1 3 11 11 0-0-0 1-1-1 1-0-0 Dallas 4 1 3 0 2 8 12 1-1-0 0-2-0 0-2-0 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 4 3 1 0 6 12 10 1-1-0 2-0-0 2-0-0 Calgary 5 3 2 0 6 12 15 1-1-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 Los Angeles 3 2 0 1 5 9 5 1-0-1 1-0-0 1-0-1 Anaheim 5 2 2 1 5 11 14 2-1-1 0-1-0 1-1-0 Vancouver 3 1 1 1 3 7 9 1-1-1 0-0-0 1-0-0 Edmonton 3 1 2 0 2 7 8 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 San Jose 3 1 2 0 2 7 11 1-2-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Arizona 4 0 3 1 1 9 16 0-1-1 0-2-0 0-2-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, Pittsburgh 4

Florida 5, St. Louis 2

Nashville 4, Dallas 1

Minnesota 5, Chicago 2

Winnipeg 4, Vancouver 2

Detroit 4, Arizona 2

San Jose 3, Buffalo 2

Friday’s Games

Washington 5, New Jersey 2

Columbus 3, N.Y. Rangers 1

Colorado 3, Anaheim 1

Ottawa 6, Calgary 0

Detroit 6, Vegas 3

Saturday’s Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Florida at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

