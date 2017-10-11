National Hockey League

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Toronto 4 3 1 0 6 22 16 2-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Tampa Bay 3 2 1 0 4 13 11 2-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Detroit 3 2 1 0 4 8 7 1-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Ottawa 3 1 0 2 4 8 9 0-0-2 1-0-0 0-0-1 Florida 2 1 1 0 2 8 9 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Boston 2 1 1 0 2 4 7 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Montreal 4 1 3 0 2 5 13 0-1-0 1-2-0 1-0-0 Buffalo 3 0 2 1 1 7 15 0-1-1 0-1-0 0-0-1 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div New Jersey 3 3 0 0 6 16 6 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 Pittsburgh 4 2 1 1 5 12 17 1-0-1 1-1-0 1-0-0 Washington 4 2 1 1 5 16 12 1-1-0 1-0-1 0-1-0 Columbus 3 2 1 0 4 8 6 1-0-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 Philadelphia 4 2 2 0 4 13 13 0-0-0 2-2-0 0-0-0 Carolina 2 1 0 1 3 6 6 1-0-1 0-0-0 0-0-1 N.Y. Islanders 3 1 1 1 3 8 11 1-0-1 0-1-0 0-1-0 N.Y. Rangers 4 1 3 0 2 10 15 1-2-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div St. Louis 4 4 0 0 8 15 9 1-0-0 3-0-0 1-0-0 Chicago 4 3 0 1 7 21 7 2-0-0 1-0-1 0-0-0 Colorado 3 2 1 0 4 9 6 0-0-0 2-1-0 0-0-0 Dallas 3 1 2 0 2 7 8 1-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 Winnipeg 3 1 2 0 2 10 15 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 Nashville 3 1 2 0 2 9 13 1-0-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 Minnesota 2 0 1 1 1 6 9 0-0-0 0-1-1 0-0-0 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 3 3 0 0 6 9 4 1-0-0 2-0-0 2-0-0 Los Angeles 2 2 0 0 4 6 1 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Calgary 3 2 1 0 4 8 6 1-0-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Vancouver 2 1 0 1 3 5 5 1-0-1 0-0-0 1-0-0 Anaheim 3 1 1 1 3 7 9 1-1-1 0-0-0 1-1-0 Edmonton 3 1 2 0 2 7 8 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Arizona 3 0 2 1 1 7 12 0-0-1 0-2-0 0-2-1 San Jose 2 0 2 0 0 4 9 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-1-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

Columbus 2, Carolina 1, OT

St. Louis 3, N.Y. Rangers 1

Chicago 3, Montreal 1

Nashville 6, Philadelphia 5

Dallas 4, Detroit 2

Ottawa 3, Vancouver 2, SO

Vegas 5, Arizona 2

Wednesday’s Games

New Jersey 6, Toronto 3

Pittsburgh 3, Washington 2

Boston at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Buffalo at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Ottawa at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Detroit at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Florida at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

