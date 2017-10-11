National Hockey League

201.5
By The Associated Press October 11, 2017 1:21 am 10/11/2017 01:21am
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 3 3 0 0 6 19 10
Tampa Bay 3 2 1 0 4 13 11
Detroit 3 2 1 0 4 8 7
Ottawa 3 1 0 2 4 8 9
Boston 2 1 1 0 2 4 7
Florida 2 1 1 0 2 8 9
Montreal 4 1 3 0 2 5 13
Buffalo 3 0 2 1 1 7 15
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 3 2 0 1 5 14 9
New Jersey 2 2 0 0 4 10 3
Columbus 3 2 1 0 4 8 6
Philadelphia 4 2 2 0 4 13 13
Carolina 2 1 0 1 3 6 6
Pittsburgh 3 1 1 1 3 9 15
N.Y. Islanders 3 1 1 1 3 8 11
N.Y. Rangers 4 1 3 0 2 10 15
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 4 4 0 0 8 15 9
Chicago 4 3 0 1 7 21 7
Colorado 3 2 1 0 4 9 6
Dallas 3 1 2 0 2 7 8
Nashville 3 1 2 0 2 9 13
Winnipeg 3 1 2 0 2 10 15
Minnesota 2 0 1 1 1 6 9
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 3 3 0 0 6 9 4
Los Angeles 2 2 0 0 4 6 1
Calgary 3 2 1 0 4 8 6
Vancouver 2 1 0 1 3 5 5
Anaheim 3 1 1 1 3 7 9
Edmonton 3 1 2 0 2 7 8
Arizona 3 0 2 1 1 7 12
San Jose 2 0 2 0 0 4 9

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

St. Louis 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, SO

Colorado 4, Boston 0

New Jersey 6, Buffalo 2

Toronto 4, Chicago 3, OT

Tampa Bay 4, Washington 3, OT

Winnipeg 5, Edmonton 2

Calgary 2, Anaheim 0

Tuesday’s Games

Columbus 2, Carolina 1, OT

St. Louis 3, N.Y. Rangers 1

Chicago 3, Montreal 1

Nashville 6, Philadelphia 5

Dallas 4, Detroit 2

Ottawa 3, Vancouver 2, SO

Vegas 5, Arizona 2

Wednesday’s Games

New Jersey at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Buffalo at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Ottawa at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Detroit at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Topics:
Latest