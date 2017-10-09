National Hockey League

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Toronto 3 3 0 0 6 19 10 2-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Detroit 2 2 0 0 4 6 3 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Tampa Bay 3 2 1 0 4 13 11 2-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Boston 2 1 1 0 2 4 7 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Florida 2 1 1 0 2 8 9 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Ottawa 2 0 0 2 2 5 7 0-0-2 0-0-0 0-0-1 Montreal 3 1 2 0 2 4 10 0-0-0 1-2-0 1-0-0 Buffalo 3 0 2 1 1 7 15 0-1-1 0-1-0 0-0-1 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Washington 3 2 0 1 5 14 9 1-0-0 1-0-1 0-0-0 New Jersey 2 2 0 0 4 10 3 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Philadelphia 3 2 1 0 4 8 7 0-0-0 2-1-0 0-0-0 N.Y. Islanders 3 1 1 1 3 8 11 1-0-1 0-1-0 0-1-0 Pittsburgh 3 1 1 1 3 9 15 1-0-1 0-1-0 0-0-0 Carolina 1 1 0 0 2 5 4 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Columbus 2 1 1 0 2 6 5 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 N.Y. Rangers 3 1 2 0 2 9 12 1-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div St. Louis 3 3 0 0 6 12 8 1-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 Chicago 3 2 0 1 5 18 6 2-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 Colorado 3 2 1 0 4 9 6 0-0-0 2-1-0 0-0-0 Winnipeg 3 1 2 0 2 10 15 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 Minnesota 2 0 1 1 1 6 9 0-0-0 0-1-1 0-0-0 Nashville 2 0 2 0 0 3 8 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 Dallas 2 0 2 0 0 3 6 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Los Angeles 2 2 0 0 4 6 1 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Vegas 2 2 0 0 4 4 2 0-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 Anaheim 2 1 0 1 3 7 7 1-0-1 0-0-0 1-0-0 Vancouver 1 1 0 0 2 3 2 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Calgary 2 1 1 0 2 6 6 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 Edmonton 3 1 2 0 2 7 8 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Arizona 2 0 1 1 1 5 7 0-0-1 0-1-0 0-1-1 San Jose 2 0 2 0 0 4 9 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-1-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers 2, Montreal 0

Monday’s Games

St. Louis 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, SO

Colorado 4, Boston 0

New Jersey 6, Buffalo 2

Toronto 4, Chicago 3, OT

Tampa Bay 4, Washington 3, OT

Winnipeg 5, Edmonton 2

Calgary at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

New Jersey at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Buffalo at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.