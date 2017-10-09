National Hockey League

201.5
By The Associated Press October 9, 2017 10:29 pm 10/09/2017 10:29pm
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 3 3 0 0 6 19 10
Washington 3 2 0 1 5 14 9
Detroit 2 2 0 0 4 6 3
New Jersey 2 2 0 0 4 10 3
Philadelphia 3 2 1 0 4 8 7
Tampa Bay 3 2 1 0 4 13 11
Pittsburgh 3 1 1 1 3 9 15
N.Y. Islanders 3 1 1 1 3 8 11
Carolina 1 1 0 0 2 5 4
Florida 2 1 1 0 2 8 9
Boston 2 1 1 0 2 4 7
Columbus 2 1 1 0 2 6 5
Ottawa 2 0 0 2 2 5 7
Montreal 3 1 2 0 2 4 10
N.Y. Rangers 3 1 2 0 2 9 12
Buffalo 3 0 2 1 1 7 15
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 3 3 0 0 6 12 8
Chicago 3 2 0 1 5 18 6
Los Angeles 2 2 0 0 4 6 1
Vegas 2 2 0 0 4 4 2
Colorado 3 2 1 0 4 9 6
Anaheim 2 1 0 1 3 7 7
Vancouver 1 1 0 0 2 3 2
Calgary 2 1 1 0 2 6 6
Edmonton 2 1 1 0 2 5 3
Arizona 2 0 1 1 1 5 7
Minnesota 2 0 1 1 1 6 9
San Jose 2 0 2 0 0 4 9
Winnipeg 2 0 2 0 0 5 13
Dallas 2 0 2 0 0 3 6
Nashville 2 0 2 0 0 3 8

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers 2, Montreal 0

Monday’s Games

St. Louis 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, SO

Colorado 4, Boston 0

New Jersey 6, Buffalo 2

Toronto 4, Chicago 3, OT

Tampa Bay 4, Washington 3, OT

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

New Jersey at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Buffalo at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

